Amid Citizenship Act concerns, Kerala govt calls for socio-political meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of widespread concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act among the people, the Kerala government has called a meeting of socio-political and religious organisations to chalk out its future course of action. The meeting to be convened by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be held on December 29, Sunday at Hotel Mascot at 11 am.

In a letter to various political parties and socio-religious leaders, the chief minister pointed out that bestowing citizenship based on religion is in violation of the principles of equality and secular perspectives put forth by the Constitution. It is in this backdrop that the LDF government and the opposition together staged a united protest at the state capital against the amendment that aims to divide people on religious lines.

Pinarayi said there is a need to further strengthen the secular atmosphere in the state. The concerns among the people over CAA should be reflected in a unified manner. The meeting is being called to discuss these salient aspects, said the chief minister.

The chief minister's call for a joint meeting with political leaders has found positive response from opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who said the opposition UDF will attend the meeting. Responding to questions in this regard, Chennithala said the opposition will attend the meeting on Sunday.

Curiously the joint protest by the LDF government and the opposition UDF over the CAA hasn't gone down well with a section of UDF leaders, especially senior Congress leaders including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, senior leaders VM Sudheeran and K Muraleedharan. On Monday, the KPCC president went on record that the Congress will not join hands with the Left for any agitations.