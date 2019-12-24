Mar Alencherry asks Centre to go for a rethink on CAA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As strong protests are being carried out by people in different parts of the country, the Central government should undertake a rethink on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), said Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.Speaking at a Christmas gathering organised at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, he said he hopes the Centre would introduce another Bill which is a toned-down version of the new Act, which can be peacefully implemented.

Cardinal said the Act lacks clarity in many areas and the Church usually doesn’t take a stand in public. “The issues shouldn’t get communal.There shouldn’t be any rift between religions or dispute between states. The Church will have a discussion on the Act and inform our stand to the government,” cardinal said. He said people around the world are going through various crises now and need to fight it out. “We are celebrating Christmas when disputes are happening between nations.

Our country is going through a turbulent condition. The farmers and fishermen in Kerala are having issues too. What we need to realise is that the birth of Jesus happened after overcoming so many hurdles. He fought and overcome all hurdles in his lifetime. So as humans, we will have to face many hardships, but we can overcome them,” he added.