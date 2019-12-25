Home States Kerala

MVD cams to nab those riding pillion without helmets

Published: 25th December 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:02 AM

A notice sent by the MVD authorities to the owner of a bike asking him to remit fine for riding with a helmetless pillion rider

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Riding with a pillion rider having no helmet. Beware. You will be clicked and booked. In a new initiative to avoid clash with bike riders who do not wear helmets during vehicle checks, the Motor Vehicles Department in Kottayam has started sending notices to violators after taking their photos on mobile phones and hidden cameras instead of stopping them on the road.

The special efforts taken by Tojo M Thomas, RTO (Enforcement), Kottayam, has proved to be a huge success after MVD’s notices to violators went viral on social media. Moreover, those who received notices have remitted fines after turning up before the MVD officials. “We started the process soon after helmets were made mandatory to pillion riders and a majority of two-wheeler riders, who received notices, turned up at MVD offices to remit the fine. Though there is a provision to suspend driving licence for three months, for offering ride to a pillion who does not wear a helmet, we give only warning  at the first time. If they repeat the same offence, their licence will be suspended,” Tojo said.

According to Tojo, the objective of the initiative was not only to avoid clashes, but also to bring a sense of feeling among people that they are being watched. “Of course, we don’t want to create issues with offenders in the name of enforcing the law strictly. But at the same time, people must be vigilant that they are being watched always, which will force them to obey rules. Ultimately, the laws are for the protection of people and they should realise it. Two teenagers, who died in bike accidents in Kottayam in the past two days, were pillion riders, and they didn’t wear helmets,” Tojo said.

He said that the public can also take photos of traffic rule violations and can sent them to the mobile number of the Enforcement Squad (9447105151). Meanwhile, people have  welcomed the move as they will neither be heckled by the officers nor their time will be wasted in the name of vehicle checks.
Since the initiative was taken on a personal basis by Tojo, it has its own limitations. “We are taking up the exercise using our personal computer in the office. That too without the support of any special software and hence we are unable to do it on a large scale. Yet, we have already sent several notices. Many people have contacted me after seeing the notice on social media,” he said.

