Kerala won’t get ration if NPR not implemented: BJP leader Gopalakrishnan

Gopalakrishnan also launched a scathing attack on film director Kamal, alleging the latter is a Communalist.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

According to the Census commission, the objective of the NPR will be to create a comprehensive identity database of every resident of the country.  (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Sending a strong warning to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday that those who threaten Hindus in the Middle East countries in the name of CAA will have to go to Pakistan. He was speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Gopalakrishnan also warned the LDF-led state government that it won’t ration (grains being supplied under the National Food Security Act) if the state does not implement the NPR. “IUML has let loose religious fundamentalists. Some people are threatening Hindus working in the Middle East. Those who threaten innocent Hindus will have to go to Pakistan,” he said.

He added that if Pinarayi won’t implement the NPR, the state won’t get ration. “Everyone is bound to obey all the Acts being enacted in the country. No state can take exception to it. Pinarayi will be responsible if things go out of control in the state,” he said, adding that Pinarayi and Ramesh Chennithala should be sent to detention centres at first.

Gopalakrishnan also launched a scathing attack on film director Kamal, alleging the latter is a Communalist. “Kamal should remember that the Chalachithra Academy is being run by the fund being given by the Centre. If he is a gentleman he should resign from it,” he said, adding that none of the gentlemen in the film sector participated in the protest against CAA in Kochi.

