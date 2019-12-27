Home States Kerala

‘Night walk’ to remove stigma around eves out after dusk

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Women and Child Development department has announced a night walk programme to break the stigma around woman travelling in the night. Health Minister KK Shailaja told media persons here on Thursday that the programme will be conducted at 100 towns in the state wherein woman will walk on the streets between 11 pm and 1 am on December 29, observed as Nirbhaya Day across the country. Twenty-five volunteers will participate in the walk in each centre. They will walk alone, in pairs or in groups of three.  

“The programme has two objectives. One, to alleviate the fear in women of travelling in the night. Second, to book persons who attempt to abuse women travellers in the night,” she said. The night walk is part of the “Sadhairyam Munnottu” initiative of the department aimed at eradicating the evils of dowry, domestic violence and sexual atrocities.  The minister said the programme will be repeated in 100 towns without prior-announcement. A coordination committee has been formed in every district with the municipal chairperson or people’s representative as patron. Other members include representatives of the Janamaithri Police, residents’ associations and the Kudumbashree mission.

The Janamaithri Police will identify the areas for the walk and ensure streetlight and other safety facilities. CCTV will be installed in possible locations. Safety volunteers will be deployed in every 200m of the walk.

Min responds to BJYM leader’s comment
The minister said Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha(BJYM) leader Sandeep Warrier’s veiled threat on film personalities will not weaken the anti-CAA protests. “There may be several tax defaulters among film celebrities. But Warrier’s statement is a warning for those opposing the CAA. Such threats cannot block the mass movement against the Act,” she said.

