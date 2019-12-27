‘No foreigner picked up for taking part in anti-CAA stir’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As rumours spread that a Norwegian woman tourist was picked up for questioning for attending and participating in protests held in the city on Monday against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), intelligence agencies on Thursday denied any such development saying it was a completely false report.

There were reports that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) at Nedumbassery had taken the foreigner into custody for questioning.

“There is no such incident. We have verified at multiple levels. It should be brushed aside as a rumour. Some people want to create unnecessary tension by spreading such rumours,” said a senior intelligence officer.

The rumour spread after a 74-year-old Norwegian woman identified as Janne-Mette Johansson, who has come to Kochi as a tourist, made a post on her Facebook that she attended a protest march. “This afternoon I participated in a protest march - People’s Long March. It started from Gandhi Circle

Ernakulam, and we marched with slogans and flags to Vasco da Gama Square Cochin, while the protesters were singing and chanting and with their fists up.

The People’s Long March was very well organised. During these 12 kms there were two places where we got water with salt and sugar, we also had orange juice. No riots, just people determined..lifting up their voices, saying what has to be said. The police helpful during this protest march,” a post appeared in the name of Janne-Mette Johansson.

Police have launched a detailed probe to find out those who were behind spreading of the rumour. “Trouble makers are spreading rumours to relate the incident with the case of the German exchange student of IIT-Madras who was deported back to his country for participating in CAA protests.