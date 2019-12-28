Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faces ire on CAA from delegates at Indian History Congress

Holding 'reject CAA' placards, some students, said to be from Jamila Millia, Aligarh Muslim University and JNU raised slogans both inside and outside the IHC venue - Kannur University.

Published: 28th December 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo | Agencies)

By PTI

KANNUR: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced protests from some delegates and students during his opening address at the Indian History Congress (IHC) here on Saturday, with the BJP slamming it as "government- sponsored."

The protests were held both inside and outside the IHC venue - Kannur University. Khan, who was the Chief Guest at the functon, was addressing the delegates, when he touched upon the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) referred to by earlier speakers - KK Ragesh, CPM Rajya sabha MP and historian Irfan Habib.

This led to the objections being raised by some delegates at the venue. "You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down", Khan said repeatedly as some of the delegates, sitting in front, took exception to the governor defending the CAA in his speech.

ALSO READ| Mind your business: P Chidambaram slams army chief Gen Bipin Rawat for remarks on CAA protests

The governor also said, "when you shut the door for debate and discussion, you are promoting culture of violence." Holding "reject CAA" placards, some students, said to be from Jamila Millia, Aligarh Muslim University and JNU raised slogans. Some delegates shouted "Kerala Governor shame shame" as Khan concluded his speech.

Later, the Governor told reporters that he had come with a prepared text and was going to speak from it and would not have spoken on the protests. However, since some speakers before him had mentioned about the CAA protests, he was forced to respond. "I would not have spoken on this issue if it had not been raised it. Since you raised it, you are making political statements. I am under oath to protect, preserve and defend the Constitution", the governor said. Police removed four student delegates from the venue, but later released them.

Expressing concern over the incident, Indian History Congress Secretary said, "some the delegates were peacefully standing and holding placards. They were roughed up by police".

ALSO READ| Congress holds 'Maha Rally' in Kerala against Citizenship Act

A JNU delegate, Mercy, who is from Assam, said her state was burning. "My state is burning. There is shut down in Kashmir since the past few months. I will not be bogged down. My people have been silenced. I cannot remain silent and pretend everything will be fine," she said. The delegate, who was picked up by police, was later let off.

Police have also taken into custody at least 12 pro Congress Kerala Students Union and Youth Congress activists and 5 workers of the Muslim Students Front, who showed black flags at the governor in Kannur as he arrived for the function. Khan has been facing a slew of protests over the Citizenship Act since the past few days.

Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary MT Ramesh described as "government sponsored," the protest against the governor. A detailed probe is needed and there was security lapse, he told reporters.

According to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, would not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Act said refugees of the six communities would be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Kannur protest Citizenship Act CAA protests Kerala Governor Kerala Governor protest Kannur University
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp