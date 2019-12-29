Home States Kerala

Governor behaves like BJP leader, best if he returns to politics: Kerala CPM

In a statement here, state CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that Khan had time and again breached his brief as Governor and behaves like a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician.

Published: 29th December 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is unable to confine himself to the constitutional duties and responsibilities, then it's best he returns to full-time politics, Kerala's ruling CPI-M said on Sunday.

In a statement here, state CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that Khan had time and again breached his brief as Governor and behaves like a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician.

ALSO READ: Kerala BJP leaders boycott all-party meeting on Citizenship Act

"It's true that he became a lawmaker at a very young age and if he fails to resist speaking politics, then it's best he quits the post of Governor and becomes a full-time politician. What he did yesterday (Saturday) at the 80th edition of the Indian History Congress at Kannur is totally unacceptable. He was speaking out of context and dabbled in politics," Balakrishnan said.

"The Governor is now the biggest votary of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and behaves and speaks like a BJP leader.

However, the previous governor (P. Sathasivam) though appointed by the BJP government, always maintained the decorum that a governor needs to maintain. The rules are very clear on the way a Governor should conduct himself," Balakrishnan added.

Khan has been at the receiving end of protests whenever he attends functions nowadays, especially in the universities, in the aftermath of the CAA becoming a law, and he has, on few occasions even responded to the protesters by saying that he wishes to speak to them and has invited them to his official residence, but, so far, none of them have accepted his invitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Kerala CAA Kerala CPIM
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp