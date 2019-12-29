Governor behaves like BJP leader, best if he returns to politics: Kerala CPM

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is unable to confine himself to the constitutional duties and responsibilities, then it's best he returns to full-time politics, Kerala's ruling CPI-M said on Sunday.

In a statement here, state CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that Khan had time and again breached his brief as Governor and behaves like a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician.

"It's true that he became a lawmaker at a very young age and if he fails to resist speaking politics, then it's best he quits the post of Governor and becomes a full-time politician. What he did yesterday (Saturday) at the 80th edition of the Indian History Congress at Kannur is totally unacceptable. He was speaking out of context and dabbled in politics," Balakrishnan said.

"The Governor is now the biggest votary of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and behaves and speaks like a BJP leader.

However, the previous governor (P. Sathasivam) though appointed by the BJP government, always maintained the decorum that a governor needs to maintain. The rules are very clear on the way a Governor should conduct himself," Balakrishnan added.

Khan has been at the receiving end of protests whenever he attends functions nowadays, especially in the universities, in the aftermath of the CAA becoming a law, and he has, on few occasions even responded to the protesters by saying that he wishes to speak to them and has invited them to his official residence, but, so far, none of them have accepted his invitation.