Home States Kerala

Season’s cheer: Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history

A native of Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, Kochaniyan has known Lakshmi Ammal for several years now.

Published: 29th December 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: It was truly a joyful Christmas season for the residents of Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur. Two of their dear friends – 67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal – got married on Saturday, in a special wedding ceremony organised by the home’s inmates. The facility has now created a history of sorts, by becoming the first ever in the state to host a wedding of their elderly residents. Kocharian and Lakshmi Ammal, the stars of the day, got married in the presence of Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, District Collector S Shanavas and other important personalities. 

A heartwarming love story
A native of Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, Kochaniyan has known Lakshmi Ammal for several years now. He used to work as an assistant for her husband. Around 21 years ago, after her husband passed away, Kochaniyan had tried his best to keep in touch with Ammal, extending help as and when required. But he lost contact with her over time, after he started to work for a catering business to look after his family. 

Many years later, after the death of his wife, Kochaniyan’s family abandoned him. He had wound up in an old age home in Wayanad, after someone found him lying unconscious on the streets of Kozhikode. The love story unfolded when Kochaniyan was transferred to the Thrissur old age home, where he met Ammal once again. 

Once old age home superintendent V G Jayakumar came to know about their relationship, he encouraged the couple to take it forward. In an effort to make the life of two abandoned souls colourful, the management committee led by John Daniel, chairman of welfare standing committee in Thrissur Corporation, also gave the nod to conduct a wedding.

After the traditional ceremony of tying the knot, a simple reception was held here on Saturday. Mayor Ajitha Vijayan and other councilors presented a Thiruvathirakali to add colour to the happy occasion.

In 2018, the Social justice department under the state government had directed to encourage marriage between the residents of old age homes, as a measure to help them cope with their loneliness. Kochaniyan and Lakshmi Ammal are the first such couple to get married in an old age home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs that are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp