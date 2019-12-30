Church courtyard turns namaz ground for CAA protesters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the country’s constitutional principles of secularism and equality seem to be on shaky ground, St Thomas Church in Kothamangalam sent out an important message by opening its doors for hundreds of Muslims to offer namaz. The Muslims were taking part in the ‘Secular Youth March’ organised by the Kerala chapter of All India Professional Congress (AIPC) on Saturday, against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). When the march ended and they needed a space to offer their prayers, the church, popularly known as Cheriya Palli, was opened up for them.

“Going to a mosque would have delayed the namaz. So we requested the church authorities to permit the Muslims to do the namaz there. They, in turn, went above and beyond to make all arrangements for the Maghrib prayer,” said Mathew Kuzhalnadan, AIPC state president. In fact, while the Muslims offered namaz on the courtyard, Metropolitan Elias Mar Yulios and church vicar Fr Jose Paruthiveli were leading the evening prayers inside the church.

The march was flagged off by Congress leader Joseph Vazhakkan from Central Juma Masjid, Muvattupuzha. Later, V T Balram MLA, Youth League leaders Panakkad Munavarali Shihab Thangal and P K Firoz joined the march.