Home States Kerala

Church courtyard turns namaz ground for CAA protesters

The Muslims were taking part in the ‘Secular Youth March’ organised by the Kerala chapter of All India Professional Congress (AIPC).

Published: 30th December 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Munavarali Shihab Thangal leading prayer in front of Kothamangalam Cheriya Palli

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the country’s constitutional principles of secularism and equality seem to be on shaky ground, St Thomas Church in Kothamangalam sent out an important message by opening its doors for hundreds of Muslims to offer namaz.  The Muslims were taking part in the ‘Secular Youth March’ organised by the Kerala chapter of All India Professional Congress (AIPC) on Saturday, against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). When the march ended and they needed a space to offer their prayers, the church, popularly known as Cheriya Palli, was opened up for them.

“Going to a mosque would have delayed the namaz. So we requested the church authorities to permit the Muslims to do the namaz there. They, in turn, went above and beyond to make all arrangements for the Maghrib prayer,” said Mathew Kuzhalnadan, AIPC state president. In fact, while the Muslims offered namaz on the courtyard, Metropolitan Elias Mar Yulios and church vicar Fr Jose Paruthiveli were leading the evening prayers inside the church.

The march was flagged off by Congress leader Joseph Vazhakkan from Central Juma Masjid, Muvattupuzha. Later, V T Balram MLA, Youth League leaders Panakkad Munavarali Shihab Thangal and P K Firoz joined the march.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kothamangalam Secular Youth March CAA
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Fog: Visibility almost zero in some parts
People gathered to cast their vote at government High school in Myleripalayam during the local body election at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
TN Local Body Polls: Voter turnout 25.81% at 11am
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp