Kerala

Organ donation in Kerala sees steady revival in 2019

Published: 31st December 2019 06:11 AM

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Organ donation in the state has seen a slow but steady revival after two years, thanks to the efforts being taken by the Transplant Procurement Managers (TPM) appointed by the Health Department last year. As per the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS), total number of major organs donated this year stood at 53 compared to 29 in 2018. 

“Even the slightest increase in the number of organ donors is very significant since it amounts to saving others’ lives. The aim of TPM is not just to increase organ donation but also to create awareness among families about the importance of it. Deaths can happen in two ways-- cardiac arrest and brain death. But people are not yet aware of this,” said Dr Noble Gracious, state nodal officer, KNOS.

TPMs are appointed in government medical college hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Alappuzha. “One nodal officer and two transplant coordinates are appointed in TPM, who interact with the family members about the condition of the patient. The doctors are also given training under KNOS and more transparency is brought into the system,” said Anitta Francis, KNOS transplant coordinator in Ernakulam. 

“Highest number of brain deaths in the state is being reported from Kochi. Compared to last year, there has been an increase in organ donations due to brain deaths,” said Anitta. “We expect an increase in the number of donors in the coming years, as more people are getting aware of the importance of organ donation. The coordination of the TPM team and the doctors will pave way for saving many lives in the future,” said Noble. 

‘Mrithasanjeevani’, the state government’s deceased donor organ donation programme, underwent a blip in donors due to vicious propaganda on social media. The total number of deceased donors in the state had touched 76 in 2015. The kidney organ donation had peaked in 2015 with 132, but it too slumped to 34 and 14 in 2017 and 2018.

