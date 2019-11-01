Home States Kerala

KC(M) dispute: Kattappana court dismisses Jose K Mani’s petition

P J Joseph has got an upper hand in the power struggle as his position as the working chairman in charge of chairman has been once again endorsed legally.

Published: 01st November 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 07:57 PM

Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (File photo| Vishnu Prathap)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In yet another setback to Jose K Mani in his power struggle with P J Joseph to take the control of Kerala Congress (M), the Kattappana sub court, on Friday, dismissed the appeal filed by Jose against the Thodupuzha Munsiff court’s injunction order preventing him from officiating as party chairman and discharging any functions and powers attached to the office.

With this, P J Joseph got an upper hand in the power struggle as his position as the working chairman in charge of chairman has been once again endorsed legally.

Earlier, Thodupzha Munsiff court had issued an order based on a prayer submitted by Philip Stephen and Manohar Naduviladath, two-state committee members of KC (M) from Idukki owning allegiance to P J Joseph, against the election of Jose K Mani as the party chairman by state committee meeting convened by Jose faction members on June 16, which was later upheld by Idukki court.

Now, the sub-court rejected the prayer submitted by Jose, requesting to dismiss the interlocutory application filed along with the original suit that Jose should be restrained from officiating as party chairman.

Jose said he would file an appeal against the order in the High Court. He, at the same time responded the court order would not affect the dispute over the successor of the KC (M) as a decision in this regard will be taken by the Election Commission of India. “The court is considering only the technicality of the organisational election held on June 16. Simultaneously, EC has been considering the dispute and will take a final decision on the matter. EC has all the facts and documents before it,” he said.

Joseph, who welcomed the court order, said Jose and his associate can return to the party admitting and correcting their mistakes. Joseph added he would go ahead with the parliamentary party meeting of KC (M) MLAs in Thiruvananthapuram at 4.30 pm on Friday. “Accepting the demand of two MLAs, we delayed the meeting till the court pronounces its order on Friday. Since, order has been pronounced we will go ahead with the meeting,” Joseph said. However, Jose faction MLAs Jayaraj and Roshy Augustine are expected to skip the meeting.

