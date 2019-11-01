Home States Kerala

PJ Joseph elected KC(M)'s Parliamentary party leader

Of the five-party MLAs, PJ Joseph enjoys the support of three MLAs - CF Thomas, Mons Joseph and himself - while Roshy Augustin of Jose K Mani has support from two MLAs.

Published: 01st November 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 07:59 PM

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a political setback to the Jose K Mani faction, Kerala Congress (M) working chairman PJ Joseph has been elected as the party's Parliamentary party leader. The Thodupuzha MLA has been elected as leader in the Assembly, at a party meet in the state capital on Friday. CF Thomas MLA has been made deputy chairman in the Assembly. 

The decision has come as a political setback to the Jose K Mani faction, close on the heels of a legal setback as the Kattappana sub court on Friday, dismissed an appeal by Jose K Mani against the Thodupuzha Munsiff court’s injunction order preventing him from officiating as party chairman and discharging any functions and powers attached to the office.

ALSO READ | KC(M) dispute: Kattappana court dismisses Jose K Mani’s petition

Of the five-party MLAs, PJ Joseph enjoys the support of three MLAs - CF Thomas, Mons Joseph and himself - while Roshy Augustin of Jose K Mani has support from two MLAs including N Jayaraj. With the Joseph faction electing PJ Joseph as Parliamentary party leader, attempts by the Jose K Mani group to elevate Roshy Augustin to the post, are also hit. 

TAGS
Kerala Congress M Jose K Mani PJ Joseph
Comments

