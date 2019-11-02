Day after receiving medal, Kerala police officer electrocuted while trying to save wife

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after being felicitated with a police medal by the Chief Minister, a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Kerala was electrocuted on Saturday morning at his residence while trying to save his wife from getting electric shock.

The deceased, Harshkumar PS (44), was attached to the Police Training College on a working arrangement of the state police academy. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The body will be kept at Police Training College and Special Armed Police Camp, Peroorkada for his colleagues and public to pay last respects. The funeral will be held on Saturday at his residence at Venjaranmoodu in the outskirts of the city.