Now, Metro Man E Sreedharan seeks to rein in campus politics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the state cabinet cleared the proposed Kerala Student Unions and Student Authority Act, which guarantees campus politics in higher education institutions, E Sreedharan, principal advisor of DMRC, came out against the same.

Attending an interactive session at Trivandrum Tennis Club on Saturday, the ‘Metro Man’ said he will take the legal route against the act. According to him, public interest litigation will be filed by the Foundation for Restoration of National Values (FRNV), an organisation founded by him, in the High Court.

“Nowadays, campus politics means violence. But now the government itself is coming out with legislation to promote the same. The society should mobilize itself against such decisions,” said Sreedharan. Earlier, mentioning the poor condition of roads in the state, Sreedharan said though a comprehensive report was submitted by him in 2013 regarding road safety and road maintenance, it is yet to be considered by authorities concerned.

“My opinion is that only an engineering solution can improve the condition of the roads here. The other problem is the type of bitumen we use to construct our roads,” added Sreedharan. During the interaction, Sreedharan also touched upon subjects of waste management and the need to inculcate value education among children.

“Solid waste management is a serious issue in the state. Though there is a project to convert these wastes into electricity by setting up waste-to-energy plants, land constraints and local protests have back-pedalled the project. The society should come forward to resolve this. In the case of value education, the Ministry of Human Resource Development should frame a Right to Value Education Act in line with the Right to Education Act,” said Sreedharan.