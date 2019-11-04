Home States Kerala

Torrid factionalism in Kerala BJP raises Sangh Parivar's hackles

While a section of the leadership is for making K Surendran the state unit president there are several others led by P K Krishnadas who are opposing his candidature. 

Published: 04th November 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai

PS Sreedharan Pillai (File Photo | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Resentment is brewing in the Sangh Parivar over the intense group war in the state BJP damaging the prospects of the party. Senior Sangh leaders are of the opinion that the state BJP is in total disarray and not able to capitalise on several failures of the Left front government in the state. 

The group war in BJP has reached a crescendo with many group leaders pushing for their choices to be catapulted as the next state president after P S Sreedharan Pillai was appointed Mizoram governor.  Several RSS, BMS, VHP and ABVP leaders view that the political arm of the Sangh Parivar has not been able to exploit the positive atmosphere in the state and that this is a total failure on the part of the state unit.

The state BJP, after creating much hype in the 2019 general elections, ended with a whimper in the byelections. The BJP, which had nursed much hope on Vattiyoorkavu, Konni and Manjeshwar seats, ended up poorly with only party candidate Ravisha Tantri Kuntar coming second in Manjeshwar.  It may be noted that BJP came second in Vattiyoorkavu seat in the 2016 assembly elections and in the assembly segment during the 2019 general elections. However, the party candidate reached a poor third in the byelections leading to a major rift within the organisation.

“BJP is a political party which is piggy-riding on the grass-root work carried out by the Sangh cadre. The group war in the party for positions is totally unacceptable and we will have to intervene strictly to contain this,” a senior leader of the RSS told TNIE.

While a section of the leadership is for making K Surendran the state unit president there are several others led by P K Krishnadas who are opposing his candidature. 

