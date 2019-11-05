Home States Kerala

Kerala bans students from using cellphones, teachers accessing social media in schools

Though there has been a standing order banning the mobile phone use in schools, the officials have been reportedly lethargic in its implementation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala government on Tuesday decided to ban the use of mobile phones in schools. In a first, the state government has also issued an order banning teachers from using social media when they are in schools. Concerned over social media addiction by school teachers and mobile phone by students, the general education department issued a circular in this regard.  

Though there has been a standing order banning the mobile phone use in schools, the officials have been reportedly lethargic in its implementation. It's in this backdrop the new order has been issued, the circular said. 

However, the ban on social media use by teachers has been enforced in the state for the first time. The order said teachers should not use social media sites such as Facebook and WhatsApp while they are in classrooms.

