Home States Kerala

Public taps soon to become a thing of the past

FOR years, the public water taps in the state have been the only source of drinking water for lakhs of people, particularly the poor and homeless.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For years, the public water taps in the state have been the only source of drinking water for lakhs of people, particularly the poor and homeless. On a lighter note, it’s where women, waiting for their turns to fill pots, gleefully shared gossips, but fiercely argued when one of them jumped queue. And where young men gathered under the cover of darkness and had a swig of rum.

The public taps, considered a highlight of Kerala model of development, will soon become a thing of the past as the government plans to remove them altogether in an attempt to promote private connection. The move follows the state government’s plan to join the Jal Jeevan Mission, announced recently by the Prime Minister, to give functional tap water to every household in the country by 2024. The state aims to give 55 lakh connections in the next five years.

But for the poor, the transition is a big blow. Several of them who live in coastal areas, tribal villages and plantations, have been relying on the public water taps as the new connection comes at a price.
To be implemented jointly by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and Kerala Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (KRWSA), the project is estimated to cost `35,000 crore, which will be shared equally by the central and state governments.

At present the local bodies pay around `118 crore annually to the KWA for nearly two lakh public taps in the state. Of this, `78.75 crore comes from the rural area. With the JJM, the burden will be on people.
“The new scheme is another step toward privatising water supply. The homeless will be the worst-affected with the disappearance of public taps,” a source said. 

With regard to the private pipeline connection, a consumer has to bear the expense, including the amount to be paid to the local bodies to dig the hole on the road where Kerala Water Authority lines lie.
The JJM rules insist the state government to pay for water in excess of 55 litres per capita per day (LPCD). The KWA connections are currently based on 1,000 LPCD. It incurs the authority a loss of `7 per every 1,000 litre supplied.

The KRWSA had started many drinking water supply projects, but most of them proved unsustainable.
“Of the 1,050 multi-panchayat water schemes, the KRWSA could turn around only 200. There’re several examples of unsustainable projects, like at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram and Vellathuval in Idukki,” the source added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp