Couple and aide held for abusing 12-year-old girl in Kochi

The couple allegedly videographed the crime on their mobile phone while their aide Lithin threatened the victim using this footage and abused her again.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:49 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Barely a day after the State government has appointed a Chief Secretary level committee to effectively handle POCSO cases, a couple and their aide were arrested by Kochi City Police for sexually abusing a minor girl and video graphing the crime at an apartment at Vaduthala in Kochi on Wednesday. Bibin and his wife Varsha, who were arrested, are the owners of the apartment where the victim and her family is residing while Lithin is a staff of the shop run by the couple.

According to the police, the 12-year-old girl was subjected to abuse in the months of June and September. "The couple allegedly videographed the crime on their mobile phone. Lithin threatened the victim using this footage and abused her again. The mobile phone was recovered from the possession of the accused," said an officer.

The incident came to light after the victim informed this to her parents who then lodged a complaint before the police. According to the police, it was Lithin who raped the girl while the couple concealed the fact when they came to know about it. Though Lithin escaped following the arrest of the couple he was picked up by the sleuths later.

The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday evening.

