Tom Jose justifies Maoist killings; kicks up row

KOCHI: State Chief Secretary Tom Jose has kicked up a row after he came up with an article justifying the Maoist killings at Attappadi. The article where the chief secretary said the Maoists don’t have the “same human rights and privileges as normal citizens” became a major political controversy with the UDF attacking the government.

Irked by the top bureaucrat’s remarks, the CPI state leadership was severe in its criticism, terming his action as contempt of court. Raising the issue in the house, opposition UDF accused the chief secretary of violating service rules. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly that he would look into the issue. In a newspaper article on Tuesday, the chief secretary said that there was no rationale in stating that Maoists who indulge in armed conflict have the same human rights and privileges as normal citizens. Justifying the action, Jose wrote that “the security personnel have only carried out their duty”.

Raising the issue in the assembly, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the chief secretary did not have the right to write such an article. Pinarayi reiterated that the Thunderbolt had acted in self-defence. He said he was yet to read the article. “The chief secretary should have paid attention to the words of the chief minister in the house.

He did not elaborate as a magisterial probe was on. But what the chief secretary wrote, in a way, goes against the verdicts of both the High Court and Supreme Court. It should be verified whether he obtained clearance from the government,” CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said, adding that this government had earlier taken action against an IPS officer for writing a book without permission. CPI assistant secretary K Prakash Babu felt that such an article should not have been published when the assembly was in session. “The chief secretary should have never made such a statement. He does not have the right to do so. Is he above the democratically elected government in the state?” asked the CPI leader.

Not the first time

It is not for the first time that the chief secretary is making similar remarks. Addressing the National Human Rights Commission's adalat recently, he had said that Maoists were misleading tribals. In his article on Tuesday, Jose pointed out that security personnel have only carried out their duty of protecting citizens from the onslaught of Maoists. Jose also went on to make a reference to the formation of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). He said Maoists were using Kerala as a haven to hide and plot against the state after things turned rough for them in neighbouring states.