Home States Kerala

Cabinet sanctions KFON for high-speed internet

Kerala had earlier declared internet as a basic right of citizens.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Wednesday decided to accord administrative sanction to the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project to provide free high-speed internet connection to 20 lakh families. The Rs 1,548-crore project aims to strengthen the internet backbone of the state and to provide free or subsidised internet connection to people. Kerala had earlier declared internet as a basic right of citizens.

A joint venture of KSEB and Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd, KFON will be completed by December 2020. The project tender was awarded to a consortium led by Central PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd. KFON will help internet service providers and cable TV operators provide better service delivery. Connection will be given to over 30,000 government institutions and educational institutions. 

An official statement said the project would make quality enhancement in the education sector besides a giant leap in the IT sector. It is slated to throw open opportunities for artificial intelligence, block chain, internet for things and startups.

KFON will help to speed up the digitisation of government services. The e-health project can be implemented more effectively. High-speed connectivity will be given to IT parks, airports and ports.
All mobile towers can be connected with the fibre network with the completion of the project. 

New village
The cabinet has decided to form a new village in Kasaragod. Named Thuruthi, the new village will be formed by bifurcating Cheruvathur village. 
IAS officer T V Anupama will be given additional charge of the special officer for the 90-day anti-drug programmes of Vimukthi Mission. B P Saseendran will be reappointed Kannur district government pleader and public prosecutor. S L Shailaja is to be appointed as government pleader in the High Court.
Two higher secondary batches will be sanctioned at the Model Residential School, Ettumanoor, and one at the Ekalavya MRS, Idukki. Twenty-three new posts will be created at Oushadhi’s Panchakarma Hospital in Thrissur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
high-speed internet
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp