Chennithala approaches Governor for action in Transgrid scam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has approached the Governor seeking permission to prosecute the Chief Minister and the Power Minister in the alleged Transgrid scam.

In a letter to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chennithala sought clearance to prosecute Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the chairman of KIIFB, Power Minister M M Mani and the KSEB chairman in the alleged corruption to the tune of `261 crore, in connection with the Transgrid project. He approached the Governor as his clearance is needed to prosecute ministers as per the Anti-Corruption Act.