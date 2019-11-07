Home States Kerala

CPI(ML) Red Flag flays govt over Maoist encounters

CPI(ML) Red Flag has condemned the government’s stand in the encounter killing of Maoists at Agali and invoking of UAPA against two students in Kozhikode. 

Published: 07th November 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPI(ML) Red Flag has condemned the government’s stand in the encounter killing of Maoists at Agali and invoking of UAPA against two students in Kozhikode. CPI(ML) Red Flag general secretary M S Jayakumar and state secretary P C Unnichekkan, after visiting the site at Agali, told reporters here on Wednesday that there was no situation that warranted a shootout at Manjikandi.

“When a shootout using AK47 and AK56 takes place, there are bound to have many bullet marks in the area. But we found only one bullet mark there. Manjikandi is located at a high point of a hill and any movement downhill can be easily noticed,” said Jayakumar.

He said CPI(ML) Red Flag opposes all kinds of armed revolutions. Even terrorists and Maoists have human rights. Commenting on the slapping of UAPA against two youths in Kozhikode, CPI(ML) Red Flag said it is against all harsh laws that infringe upon basic human rights.

“All the Left parties opposes harsh laws like the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA). UAPA is same as TADA. Government ruled by Left parties are charging UAPA on their own supporters,” said Unnichekkan.

‘Views of chief secretary are his personal opinion’

Pinarayi Vijayan, CM

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday disassociated himself from the chief secretary’s controversial article that appeared in a daily newspaper on Tuesday. The chief minister said the chief secretary had not taken prior permission before publishing the article. He added that the article was the senior bureaucrat’s personal opinion and the government does not subscribe to his view. He also said the article will not influence the present operation initiated by the state government against the Maoists.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had sought the response of chief minister on the issue during the second day of the assembly. Interestingly, the chief minister didn’t fully disown the chief secretary on the issue saying there was nothing wrong in publishing article without prior permission. Rumours have been rife that the chief secretary’s article had silent concurrence of the top brass of the state government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI(ML) Red Flag Maoists Maoist encounter attapadi
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp