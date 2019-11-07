Milma plans ATMs to supply milk

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Milma is now looking at ways to redefine itself as it is finding it difficult to knock at the door of every household with milk in plastic packets. As the centre continues to tighten the noose around the manufacturing of plastic bags below 50 microns, Milma, which is now supplying milk in sachets made of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) film weighing 53 microns, is looking for alternatives.

Speaking to TNIE, P A Balan Master, chairman, KCMMF, said, “We have been pondering over the idea of switching to a new makeover for quite sometime as it is not possible for Milma to continue its journey with the plastic sachet for long. Right now, Milma does not have any issues in supplying milk in plastic packets as they weigh three microns over the cut-off limit of 50. But the time is not far off when the authorities might raise the cut-off limit,” he said.

Milma had tried various experiments to replace the plastic pouches like introducing a cellulose-based material. But it didn’t yield results. Though the mobile vending machine was introduced, there were not many takers as other private companies were supplying milk in plastic pouches in the market.

Now the authorities have been deliberating on the idea of collecting the empty milk packets with the help of Kudumbasree by roping in students from colleges and schools, giving them certain incentives. However, recycling the collected pouches for producing new products will address the issue only to a certain extent. Changing the current packaging to tetra packs is also not feasible in the current scenario.

“The Clean Kerala Company has submitted a proposal to Milma as part of collecting the used covers, which is under the consideration of the government. Another idea is the introduction of ATMs to distribute milk. Before starting the project, the government should ensure a complete ban on plastic pouches. People will be ready to accept the change only if other options are exhausted. Otherwise, the ATM proposal would also meet the fate of mobile vending machine,” said Kallada Ramesh, chairman, TRCMPU Ltd, Milma.