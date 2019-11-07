Police will deploy blockchain technology: Behera

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department is mulling over deploying blockchain technology in garnering classified information and conducting probes, said state police chief Loknath Behera. Inaugurating a cybersecurity conference on Wednesday, Behera said blockchain technology could also be used to verify passport applications. “By doing so, the time consumed for this purpose could be minimised,” he said.

Stressing the need for enhancing the overall technical outlook of the department, Behera said innovative technology would be roped in to enhance the efficiency of the department. “There are numerous officers in the department who have technical expertise. Efforts should be taken to make use of their abilities in suitable areas,” Behera added.

The cybersecurity conference was organised on the wake of suggestions from the DGP, IG meeting held last year in Delhi. Experts in social media handling, online banking security and digital forensics addressed the conference. Senior officers from Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands also took part in the conference, which will conclude on Thursday.