Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding lifting of traffic restrictions on NH 766

The resolution pointed out that people's right to free movement was restricted on the grounds that it would adversely affect wildlife.

Published: 08th November 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bandipur forests

Bandipur night traffic matter is presently under the Supreme Court's consideration.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly on Friday passed a unanimous resolution calling for the revocation of the decision to ban night traffic along National Highway 766 which connects the state with Karnataka through the Bandipur forest.

The resolution, introduced by Transport Minister A K Saseendran urged the Centre to fulfil its promise that an expert committee would be appointed to examine Kerala's suggestions on the issue. It also noted that restrictions imposed on traffic through Bandipur forest area along Highway 766 were unprecedented in any tiger reserve in the country. 

The resolution pointed out that people's right to free movement was restricted on the grounds that it would adversely affect wildlife. This has severely impacted the people of Kerala. The matter is presently under the Supreme Court's consideration.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposed during a meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee that five elevated roads could be constructed along the 25 km stretch of NH 766 and the remaining area could be fenced to keep wildlife at bay.

The resolution pointed out that the state had expressed its willingness to share half of the project cost of Rs 500 crore. For this purpose, the state had also earmarked Rs 200 crore in the budget.

However, when the case came up in Supreme Court in August, the apex court asked whether traffic could be banned round the clock on NH 766. It also asked the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to submit an affidavit on the proposal to develop State Highways 90 and 275 as an alternative route to NH 766.

The resolution noted that anxiety has gripped the people of Wayanad following the proposal to ban traffic altogether on NH 766. The Chief Minister has already conveyed to Central Ministers the state's suggestion that an alternative solution should be found to protect people's freedom of movement and ensure free movement of wildlife as well. The resolution urged the Centre to accept the state's demand on the matter.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandipur forests Night traffic Kerala assembly
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp