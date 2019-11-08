Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeks CBI probe into Walayar rape case

By ANI

PALAKKAD: Congress leader from Kerala Ramesh Chennithala on Friday condemned the state government for siding with the persons who were recently acquitted in a case pertaining to alleged sexual assault and murder of two minor girls in Walayar town of Pallakad district here and sought a CBI probe into it.

A Special Court here had last week acquitted three persons, namely, V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu, who allegedly raped 9-year-old and 13-year-old girls in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide in January 2017, the younger one was found dead two months later.

Expressing dissatisfaction over their acquittal, Chennithala said, "The state government is with the accused. The murder was not investigated properly. There should be a CBI probe in the case."

The trio was arrested by the police under various sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act after the post-mortem report of the minors revealed that they were subjected to sexual assault.