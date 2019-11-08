Home States Kerala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeks CBI probe into Walayar rape case

Chennithala alleged that the state government is hands-on glove with the accused and the murder was not investigated properly.

Published: 08th November 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By ANI

PALAKKAD: Congress leader from Kerala Ramesh Chennithala on Friday condemned the state government for siding with the persons who were recently acquitted in a case pertaining to alleged sexual assault and murder of two minor girls in Walayar town of Pallakad district here and sought a CBI probe into it.

A Special Court here had last week acquitted three persons, namely, V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu, who allegedly raped 9-year-old and 13-year-old girls in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide in January 2017, the younger one was found dead two months later.

Expressing dissatisfaction over their acquittal, Chennithala said, "The state government is with the accused. The murder was not investigated properly. There should be a CBI probe in the case."

The trio was arrested by the police under various sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act after the post-mortem report of the minors revealed that they were subjected to sexual assault.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Walayar rape case CBI Walayar rape CBI
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp