Ayodhya verdict: Cops on high alert, social media under close watch

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Apart from closely monitoring social media for posts inciting violence and hatred, Kerala Police have put in place tight security arrangements across the state ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Saturday.

Kerala Police have started tracking down the activities of a few identified persons who could be trouble-makers and special teams have been deployed to take people into preventive custody if required.

State police chief Loknath Behera has charted out a comprehensive security measure and has issued directions to all district police chiefs to follow the same to prevent any untoward incident once the verdict is out.

“We have put in place tight security arrangements. Anyone trying to disturb communal harmony after the Supreme Court verdict will be severely dealt with. We have identified certain highly sensitive areas and police personnel have been put on duty to monitor such areas,” Behera told TNIE.

He said Cyberdome had been ordered to closely monitor social media for any content inciting violence, hatred among the communities or posts hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community. Such content will be flagged and those responsible for it will be arrested and put behind the bars.

Police officers said special patrolling teams have been deployed to keep track on the developments in areas which police have earmarked as vulnerable spots. Additional police force will be deployed and forces will be put on standby in case of an alert on possible trouble in any part of the state.

A high-level meeting of the state Home Department will decide whether to impose prohibitory orders in a few areas restricting any unlawful assembly of people.

“The meeting will also decide prohibiting any sort of celebration or mourning by any community or group in the state after the judgment,” said a senior police officer.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a general advisory to all states and union territories directing to deploy adequate security personnel ensuring that no untoward incident takes place.

CHIEF MINISTER CALLS ON GOVERNOR

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday called on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and reviewed the security arrangements on possible law and order issues that are likely to be triggered in the state. State police chief Loknath Behera has instructed all the district police chiefs to keep vigil for maintaining peace in the state. The DGP gave instructions to the police through video conferencing. Behera also met the Governor. The police have been instructed to conduct inspections at bus stations and railway stations on Saturday. In his Facebook post, Pinarayi said people in the state should ensure peaceful reactions whatever be the verdict. Kerala has set a model by maintaining peace when Babri Masjid was destroyed. It revealed the progressive attitude of Keralites. Hence, people of Kerala should also react positively to whatever be the verdict and maintain peace. All Keralites should keep their secularistic behaviour, Vijayan said in the post.