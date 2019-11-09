Home States Kerala

Ayodhya verdict: Kerala police book 2 for posting inflammatory Facebook messages

The Central police registered a case on Saturday against the two under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Kerala Police Act for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups.

Published: 09th November 2019 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOCHI: Police have booked two persons here for allegedly posting inflammatory messages on social media against the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Police said the social media and internet monitoring cell of Cyberdome of the Kochi Commissionerate had on Friday found the two persons posting communally inflammatory messages on Facebook ahead of the judgment.

IN A NUTSHELL: What the five-judge bench said in the landmark Ayodhya judgment

Detecting these comments on the Facebook page of another person who is followed by over 35,000 people, the cyber wing forwarded the details to S Vijayasankar, the Station House Officer of Ernakulam Central police station, for taking legal action against the duo.

The Central police registered a case on Saturday against the two under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Kerala Police Act for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups, police said.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam district administration banned victory processions, protests and celebrations in the district to ensure the safety and security of the general public and property.

Babri Masjid

Police have been directed to take precautionary measures to prevent such activities from being conducted in the district.

Nearly 6,000 policemen have been deployed for ensuring the people's security, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
social media Supreme Court Ayodhya Ayodhya case Kerala Police Facebook
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp