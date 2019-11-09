Home States Kerala

Directors move Kerala HC after IFFK ‘rejects’ their movies

The petitioners said awarding the grant to commercially-successful films will defeat the very purpose of organising the IFFK.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight film directors on Friday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the decision of the selection committee of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to reject their feature films.

Sunil Kumar Sukumaran and seven other film directors filed the petition alleging their films, sent for entry in the ‘Malayala Cinema Now’ section, were rejected without viewing them. They said eight selected in the category are commercial films, which have already been released both in theatres and online. The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) provides a grant of `2 lakh to each selected film for supporting and encouraging good filmmaking in the state.

The petitioners said awarding the grant to commercially-successful films will defeat the very purpose of organising the IFFK.

They also alleged the selection committee included five members of the KSCA general council which is illegal. Hence, they sought a directive to conduct the selection of feature films in a transparent manner by a committee excluding KSCA members.

The court issued a notice to the KSCA and the selection committee members.Activist Sunitha Krishnan accused the committee of  “arbitrarily” rejecting Raktham, the movie she produced. She and her husband and the movie’s director Rajesh Touchriver alleged the organisers not even opened the film they had sent online.

“Never in my wildest imagination I thought that a prestigious film festival treats work of art so shabbily!,” Rajesh tweeted. A similar complaint was made earlier by Bengali film maker Indrasis Acharya after his film Parcel was rejected. KSCA dismissed the allegation. Academy secretary B Mahesh said Raktham was rejected because it was sent in 2017 under a different name. “The rule clearly states that no previous entry or its modified version would be considered again.” said Mahesh.

He said  Parcel was rejected because Indrasis had sent multiple application under different names. He said around 40 films were rejected by the jury for various reasons.  Venu Nair, Sunil Kumar, Santosh Babusenan, Pratap Joseph, Sajan Rehman, Siddique Paravur and Vinod Krishnan were the directors who had filed the complaint.The case will be heard on November 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court IFFK
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp