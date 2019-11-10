Complaint against M Swaraj over FB post against SC verdict on Ayodhya

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Yuva Morcha state president KP Prakash Babu on Saturday lodged a police complaint against M Swaraj, MLA, over his controversial Facebook post against the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. In the complaint sent to state police chief Loknath Behera and Kozhikode City Police Commissioner A V George, the Yuva Morcha leader said that Swaraj made the remark on the apex court judgment with an intention to trigger riots.

M Swaraj courted controversy after his FB post indirectly criticised the Supreme Court’s verdict in Ayodhya case. In the post, the CPM leader asked: “Did innocent folks feel there would have been a different judgment in the current Indian context.” Prakash Babu alleged Swaraj attempted to hurt religious sentiments and trigger communal riot by raising concern among a section of people over the verdict.