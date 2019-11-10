Home States Kerala

Muslim organisations accept Ayodhya verdict, saddened by loss

Leaders of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama welcomed the verdict, but hinted it was not the outcome they wanted. 

Ayodhya verdict

People of all religions took out an amity procession at Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Saturday after the SC judgemen. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Muslim organisations having deep roots in Kerala accepted the Ayodhya verdict with reverence on Saturday. Most of the leaders of the organisations released statements urging people across the country to accept the verdict. They also asked people to help maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the country. However, some leaders did not hide their disappointment. They said losing the land where Muslims conducted prayers for around 400 years is saddening.  

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership urged people to respect the Supreme Court verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, IUML Kerala State president, said all people were responsible for maintaining the peaceful atmosphere in the country post-verdict. “People should not engage in any kind of disputes or altercations related to the verdict,” he said.  P K Kunhalikutty, national general secretary of IUML, said the party had passed a resolution in 1989 itself which was determined to accept the verdict of the Court. 

Leaders of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama welcomed the verdict, but hinted it was not the outcome they wanted. “We accept the verdict. We are an organisation that gives utmost respect to the judicial system in the country. We never asked people to riot. We will never do it in any situation. But the outcome of the legal fight has not come out in our favour,” said Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, Samastha state president. 

Shaikh Muhammad Karakunnu, state secretary of Jamaat e-Islami Hind Kerala, said the verdict was disappointing. “Losing the land where Muslims conducted worship for around 400 years really makes us sad. But still, we accept the verdict of the court” he said.Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, All-India Jamiyyathul Ulema general secretary, said they had already informed the people across the country to keep restraint while the Supreme Court delivers its final judgment on dispute. 

