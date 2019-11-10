Pinarayi gets backing from BJP mouthpiece

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may have earned flak from all quarters over the Attappadi Maoist encounter deaths and slapping of UAPA on people with alleged Maoist links. But he has got support from unexpected quarters. ‘Janmabhumi’, the mouthpiece of BJP, has eulogised the chief minister through an article titled ‘Big Salute to Pinarayi’.

The edit page article in the newspaper said the Maoist encounter proved that Pinarayi was right. However, the paper said Pinarayi’s change of heart may have been prompted by Narendra Modi who is at the helm at the centre.

“This author has often criticised the principles and policies of Pinarayi Vijayan and has minced no words while reacting to his style of functioning. However, I am forced to spell out the truth that Pinarayi was right when it came to the Maoist encounter,” the article by senior journalist K Kunhikannan said.

“Pinarayi was able to take a stance against the CPM sharks at the party’s central leadership,” he said.