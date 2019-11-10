Pinarayi warns against attempts to disrupt harmony

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned against attempts to disrupt peace and harmony in society in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict. “The constitution bench has delivered its final verdict on the issue that once resulted in bloodshed and riots in the country. The present verdict has settled the legal issues related to the land dispute. All are bound to accept it,” he told media persons here on Saturday. The CM said that the court had stated that the demolition of the mosque and the installation of the idol of Lord Rama were illegal.

From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict

“There are people who feel that the verdict is against their long-pending demands and some others would think that their demands were recognised. Both sides should respond to the verdict with restraint and also with an interest to maintain peace,” he said.

The government has taken all arrangements to maintain peace in society. Police are maintaining tight vigil. Provocative reactions will not be allowed. All those who believe in democracy should help to maintain peace, he said.

Watch: Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgement

Pinarayi recalled that Kerala had responded to the Babri Masjid demolition in a wise and peaceful manner. Hence, there was no major untoward incident. “We should follow the same manner with more commitment. Reactions to the verdict should be aimed at protecting peace, secularism and constitutional values. Since the SC verdict is final, all are bound to accept it,” he said.