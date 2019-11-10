Private buses to go off the road from November 22

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Private buses in the state will go on an indefinite strike from November 22 in response to a call by Kerala State Bus Operators Co-ordination Committee to protest against the rise in the price of diesel, spare parts, chassis, tyres and cost of bodybuilding work each passing year.

The committee meeting held in Palakkad on Saturday consisted of representatives of a collective of seven organisations - All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation, Kerala Bus Transport Association, Bus Operators Forum, Bus Operators Youth Federation, Kerala State Private Bus Operators and Owners Federation, Inter-State Bus Operators Association and Limited Stop Bus Operators Association.