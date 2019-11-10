Sreenivasan’s body identified by relatives

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The relatives from Chennai on Saturday identified one of the Maoists killed during police encounter at Manjikandi, as Sreenivasan aka Suresh. The family arrived at Thrissur Medical College morgue where the bodies of four Maoists, Manivasakam, Karthi, Sreenivasan and yet to be identified but named as Rema, were kept by police.

Though the police had claimed one of the Maoists was Aravind, his family couldn’t identify the body. The relatives of Sreenivasan had carried his photo and it was similar to the picture clicked by police before the autopsy. To confirm the identity, the police had collected blood samples from Sreenivasan’s brother. The police interrogated Sreenivasan’s family. They said they did not have any communication with the deceased for over seven years.