Finally, steps to revamp Youth Congress in Kerala begin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite stiff resistance of some senior Congress leaders like former KPCC chief K Muraleedharan, the revamp of Youth Congress, which has been pending for seven years, is scheduled for next month.

Prior to the election of the state leadership, the screening test for aspirants is to be held in Kochi on Monday and Tuesday in the presence of IYC general secretary R Ravindra Dass, who is in charge of the organisational affairs of Kerala.

After the screening test, candidates can file nominations from November 16 to 21. Voting will be held from December 4 to 7. “The new state committee of Youth Congress will be declared on December 8 after the election. We are attempting to bring talented young blood to the organisation through the screening tests,” said Dass. He said the national committee has already begun preparations for the organisational revamp even before the state leaders demanded an election.

While KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran is in New Delhi for getting the high command nod for the jumbo committee of office bearers, many party leaders are of the view that the Youth Congress revamp will again lead to factional feud, which may affect the party’s prospects in the upcoming local body polls. Leaders like Muraleedharan have said the hasty revamp will once again roll out the factionalism following the reconstitution of KPCC.

CR Mahesh, state vice-president of Youth Congress, said the new committee would have 15 general secretaries, four vice-presidents apart from a president and treasurer. Unlike the previous committee, 14 district committees, instead of 20 parliament committees, will come into effect. It is learned Shafi Parambil, MLA, a nominee of ‘A’ faction, will be elected president while KS Sabarinathan, MLA, of ‘I’ group, will be the vice-president.

The present committee headed by Dean Kuriakose, MP, was elected in 2012 for a three-year term. The revamp was delayed and when elected to Lok Sabha, Dean had expressed his willingness to step down. However, he was asked to continue.