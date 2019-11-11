Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress (Mani) may break into two parties soon

Affairs have been fluid in Kerala Congress (Mani) since the death of its founder KM Mani in April this year.

Published: 11th November 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (Mani) founder KM Mani's son Jose

Kerala Congress (Mani) founder KM Mani's son Jose (Photo | Vishnu Prathap, EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is a rift in the Kerala Congress (Mani) -- the biggest ally in the Congress-led UDF. Two different entities are being headed by P.J. Joseph and Jose K. Mani which are expected to turn into two parties soon.

Affairs have been fluid in the party since the death of its founder K.M. Mani in April this year. There is a struggle for power between Joseph and KM Mani's son Jose K. Mani.

Two legislators Roshy Augustine and N. Jayaraj, both attached to Jose's faction, told IANS that as things stand now, the possibility of realignment is remote.

"Now the two factions of the party have formed their own committees at all levels. Moreover, the leaders who are with Joseph owe their political growth to Mani Sir. It's sad for all, the way things have now panned out. We will wait," said Augustine, who was also considered a close aide of senior Mani.

K.M. Mani remained the Chairman of the Kerala Congress (Mani) from the time he founded it in 1976 till his death.

In 2010, Joseph had pulled out of the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, and merged his Kerala Congress (Joseph) with the Kerala Congress (Mani).

Since then the two top guns Mani and Joseph moved forward without any issues. The first signs of a break-up appeared when Mani decided to name his candidate to the lone Lok Sabha seat, early this year.

Though Joseph protested initially, he maintained silence after the death of the senior Mani.

Everything was fine before Jose's faction decided to appoint him the new party chairman in June.

Thereafter, a slugfest began between the two factions. Things went out of control when it came to select a candidate for the by-election for the Pala Assembly seat that fell vacant after the senior Mani's death.

The junior Mani nominated Josh Tom for the seat but he lost in the by-poll due to differences in the party. Before that K.M. Mani won the seat in every election since 1965.

But the situation turned worse for Jose earlier this month when the court refused to accept his election as the chief of the Kerala Congress (Mani).

Joseph is the working chairman of the party and he has control over the party symbol-- two leaves. Besides, he has two legislators -- C.F. Thomas and Mons Joseph -- in his favour. He is also the leader of the party in the Assembly.

"May be for the time being Joseph might be having an edge, but the time is not that far, when things will turn in favour of Jose. After all he is the son of Mani Sir," added Augustine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Congress Mani Kerala Congress M
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp