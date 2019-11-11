Kerala Crime Branch recommends frisking, CCTV cameras at PSC exam centres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team which probed the Public Service Commission (PSC) exam fraud has recommended frisking and installation of CCTV cameras in exam centres to avoid malpractices in the future. An eight-point recommendation report was handed over to PSC by Crime Branch Addl DGP Tomin J Thachankary.

As per the Crime Branch report, frisking should be conducted to check for bluetooth devices, smartphones and other electronic gadgets. Stationery items like pens and accessories like belts, buttons and jewellery should also be checked. A ban on watches has also been proposed.

The recommendations were made on the basis that the exam fraud involving SFI leaders of University College were committed using mobile phones, smart watches and bluetooth technology. Another recommendation was to install CCTV cameras in exam centres to prevent malpractices. “Mobile and WiFi jammers should be installed to prevent candidates from using mobile phones and other smart devices to communicate with their aides outside,” read the report.

The report also suggested changes in sitting arrangements in the exam hall. Currently, the seats are allotted prior to the exam and the officials are aware of the seating pattern. The report has asked for the arrangement to be strictly confidential.

As of now, the state of affairs of exam centres are not directly monitored by PSC. The report has suggested deploying a PSC representative to centres if more number of candidates are attending exam there.

The Crime Branch also recommended online exams on account of it being more foolproof. A proposal has also been made to scrutinise handwriting in descriptive exams to prevent impersonation.

