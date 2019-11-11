New modes of treatment must for cancer cure: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health Minister KK Shailaja stressed upon the need to find new treatment techniques to battle cancer. She was addressing doctors, health experts and technocrats at the CanQuer summit organised by the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at the Integrated Startup Complex at Kalamassery on Sunday.She said even though cutting-edge equipment have been developed to aid in the prevention and cure of diseases, when it comes to new treatment techniques much more needs to be done.