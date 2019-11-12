Home States Kerala

Kerala: Differently-abled artist calls on Pinarayi Vijayan; donates to CM's Distress Relief Fund

The Chief Minister termed Pranav's contribution as 'immense' and cheerfully obliged when the youngster wanted to click a selfie who surprised everyone by clicking it with his foot.

Published: 12th November 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan shakes the leg of Pranav.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan shakes the leg of Pranav. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state legislative assembly proceedings were stormy on Tuesday due to fierce protests by the Opposition. But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had enough reasons to smile throughout the day. The reason: the enthusiasm and positive energy passed on to him by Pranav, a differently-abled artist. The youngster had called on Pinarayi at his chamber in the Assembly for a noble cause.

Pranav, who does not have both hands, had come to hand over to Pinarayi the amount he won from a reality show. Pranav wanted the entire amount to be donated to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

A usually sombre Pinarayi was seen beaming throughout his interaction with Pranav. The youngster is presently attending PSC coaching classes after completing his BCom course from Government College, Chittur, Palakkad.

Pranav was accompanied by his father Balasubramaniam and mother Swarnakumari, whom he introduced to Pinarayi as his virtual hands. Alathur MLA K D Prasenan was also present. The youngster remarked that the state government, through its policies, has always stood firm with the differently-abled.

Pranav clicking a selfie with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Twitter)

The Chief Minister termed Pranav's contribution as 'immense' and cheerfully obliged when the youngster wanted to click a selfie. Much to the astonishment of those present, Pranav clicked the selfie with Pinarayi using his right foot. The picture and details of the interaction were shared by the Chief Minister on his Facebook page.

