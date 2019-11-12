Home States Kerala

Kin demand probe into IIT student’s suicide

Parents of  Fathima Latheef, the IIT Madras  student who committed suicide on Saturday, alleged that harassment by some faculty members drove the 19-year-old to death. 

Published: 12th November 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Parents of  Fathima Latheef, the IIT Madras student who committed suicide on Saturday, alleged that harassment by some faculty members drove the 19-year-old to death. Mayor V Rajendrababu, who’s a family friend of the deceased, said, “There is something mysterious about the entire incident. Police have recovered a suicide note from Fathima’s room in which she accused some teachers and students of harassing her,” said the mayor, who had accompanied Fathima’s kin to Chennai to receive her body. 

Relatives said  Fathima had disclosed her ordeal at the hands of teachers. Based on this, her twin sister Aisha Latheef has lodged a complaint with the Kotturpuram police. It is believed the poor scores obtained by her in the internal exams prompted  Fathima to take the extreme step. 

IIT  authorities, while expressing profound sadness at the passing of the first-year student of  Humanities and Social Sciences Department, said they are not to be blamed. Fathima has been buried at the Valiya Palli Jamaat after her body was flown to Nedumbassery in Kochi early on Sunday before being brought home.  She is the daughter of Abdul Latheef and Sajitha, ‘Keelomthara’, Randamkutty in Kilikolloor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras student suicide
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp