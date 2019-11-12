Nipah prevention drive to start in December

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having successfully fought Nipah outbreak a year ago, the health department is gearing up for a preventive drive against the deadly virus from next month. The comprehensive surveillance drive would include the participation of all major hospitals, including private hospitals.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said all cases reported with even distant chance for viral infection would be sent for investigation during the mock drill. She said the preparedness has helped the state to prevent an outbreak after a case was detected in June. The disease claimed 17 lives in 2018 before it was successfully contained.

The minister said a year-long campaign as part of ‘Arogya Jagratha’ was conducted to combat communicable diseases. The ‘Healthy Kerala’ campaign ensures constant hygiene at eateries, she said. Steps had been taken to eradicate tuberculosis, Kala Azar, malaria, lymphatic filariasis and leprosy by 2020.