Opposition disrupts Kerala Assembly over KIIFB audit

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the government was shying away from the audit of KIIFB due to fear of ‘large-scale corruption’ getting exposed.

Published: 12th November 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly was adjourned on Tuesday owing to Opposition protests over denial of permission to move an adjournment motion to discuss the need for proper audit on the utilisation of funds under Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). 

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the government was shying away from the audit of KIIFB due to fear of ‘large-scale corruption’ getting exposed. He accused Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan of denying the Opposition its rights. "Such actions on the part of the Speaker are against democratic values and also a violation of parliamentary etiquette as well customs and conventions," Chennithala told reporters after the House was adjourned for the day.

Chennithala also hit out at Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. "The Finance Minister claims the government is undertaking development projects to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore. But the government has been unable to implement a single project effectively under KIIFB," he alleged. 

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied the Opposition charges and said none of their rights have been denied. Sreeramakrishnan said the question of breach of privilege does not arise. He said the same matter has been raised earlier also in the House in the form of leave for adjournment motion.

