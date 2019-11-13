2018 Kathakali awards announced in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kalamandalam Kuttan and Madambi Subrahmanian Namboodiri have won the state Kathakali Award for 2018. Meanhwile, Pallavoor Raghav Pisharody has been chosen for the Pallavoor Appu Marar Award. Kala Vijayan has won the Keraliya Nritha Natya Puraskaram.