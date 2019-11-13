Bullets found in Kerala's Guruvayur temple hundi; cops in a tizzy

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a shocking development, bullets were found in the collection box (hundi) in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple on Tuesday when Devaswom employees opened the box and started counting the cash, which is done every week.

Considering the fact that the Guruvayur temple has strict surveillance by the police with CCTV cameras installed all around, and special security checks for devotees before entering the premises, the presence of spent bullets has raised eyebrows regarding possible security lapses.

Devaswom authorities lodged a complaint with the Guruvayur temple police. According to sources, the bullets are of a 9mm pistol.

According to Guruvayur ACP Biju Bhaskar, “A probe is on to find out how the bullets came in the collection box. Though the police frisk devotees before entering the temple and metal detectors can identify bullets, the detectors also beep when there are coins.