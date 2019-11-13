Home States Kerala

Madras HC cancels anticipatory bail of Maradu flats builder

The court asked Sandeep Mehta M, the managing director of Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd, to surrender before the Crime Branch.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/KOCHI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday overturned the anticipatory bail granted to one of the builders of the Maradu flats who has been arraigned in a case related to illegal construction of the flats flouting Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

Cancelling his bail, the court asked Sandeep Mehta M, the managing director of Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd, to surrender before the Crime Branch, which is probing the illegal construction case. The Crime Branch had contested the anticipatory bail granted to Mehta. Tamil Nadu state public prosecutor A Natarajan appeared on Kerala’s behalf in the Madras High Court.

Mehta is the first accused in the case registered by Panangad police on a petition filed by a resident of Jains Coral Cove, one of the four to-be demolished apartment complexes in Maradu. He had secured anticipatory bail for four weeks from the Madras High Court.

The Crime Branch team has recorded the statements of 19 out of 22 persons who were members of the then Maradu grama panchayat which had granted permits to the builders to construct the apartment complexes.

The statements of then Maradu panchayat president as well as two women members are yet to be recorded, said Crime Branch officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Maradu flats Sandeep Mehta M Kerala Crime Branch Jain Housing and Constructions Maradu Flats builder bail
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp