Home States Kerala

The story of this Kerala couple's organic farm is natural and pure

The couples uses organic manure and compost for the crops and  also the traditional technique of mixed agriculture.

Published: 13th November 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

The duo has been relentless in their pursuit to turn their four-and-a-half acre farmland into a self-sustaining one

The duo has been relentless in their pursuit to turn their four-and-a-half acre farmland into a self-sustaining one

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

People meet, get attracted to each other and fall in love. The reasons might be many. However, it must be rare for agriculture to play cupid, as seen in the case of Vijith VC and Vani V. But it happened, and the couple has been engaged in organic farming on their four-and-a half-acre plot at Haripad, Alappuzha, for the past 12 years. Another interesting thing that makes this couple stand apart is their decision to serve food prepared from the ingredients cultivated by them on their farm.

“I have been interested in farming from a very young age. Planting trees and collecting seeds of different plants has been my hobby,” said Vijith. Even though Vijith has no agricultural background, his interest in it saw him taking part in various environment camps and plantation drives.

Vijith credits Vani for being the major guiding force, whose vision, knowledge and experience helped him learn and understand the ways of farming more intensively. That’s because Vani has a background in agriculture. “Vani hails from a family which used to farm quite actively and grew many types of vegetables and tubers. Everyone in her family has a good knowledge of not just farming but also gardening as well as ayurvedic plants,” said Vijith. This passion led them to specialise  in the subject of Ecology and Environmental Sciences.

The couple, blessed with green thumbs, has been relentless in their pursuit to turn their farmland into a self-sustaining one. They have planted more than 5,000 trees and also have some dense patches which have been left alone to develop into a Kadavu. Besides the trees, there are 10 ponds spread across their land, of which some existed before and the rest were dug by the couple and their friends.

“Ours is an organic farm, Not only do we apply organic manure and compost for the crops but also use the traditional technique of mixed agriculture.” he said. Vijith claims that organic farming never works if a single crop is planted due to the threat of a pest attack. “So, we plant different vegetables at a time. Hence, we have been harvesting a good crop every year,” he said.

When production started increasing beyond what their friends and neighbours could buy, they opened a shop. “We also have a vertical garden set-up. Because we may not have enough farm produce for sale round the year, we have teamed up with other organic farmers to sell their products through our store, ‘Prakrithi Jaiva Kalavara’. We also sell value-added products made from organic crops like dried plantain and beans,” added VijithBesides open farming, the couple also practice rain shelter farming. “We use it to grow ornamental plants and vegetable saplings and have around 3,000 varieties of plants.” says Vijith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala organic farm Vijith VC Haripad Haripad farm
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp