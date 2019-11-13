Home States Kerala

To disperse violent crowd, Kerala Police may turn to capsispray

The move to opt for capsisprays may not go down well with the opposition parties as they are harmful to health.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

Kerala Police (File Photo | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Police will soon replace water cannons with high-intensity capsispray to handle protestors who turn violent.The department has placed a quotation for purchasing 20 bottles of 30-foot effective range, with each capable of targeting 50 to 70 persons.

“We’ve invited tenders, but not yet finalised whether to buy it or not. A series of procedures needs to be completed before taking the decision. The tender evaluation committee will look at the specifications and assess the product,” said Addl. Assistant IG Sujithdas S.

As per the tender details, the police are looking at sprays with a discharge rate of under 10 second (per bottle). The move to opt for capsisprays may not go down well with the opposition parties as they are harmful to health. There have been protests in foreign countries including Hong Kong, where the police have been using the spray to disperse mob.

ENT specialist Dr Vinod B Nair said capsispray could be more dangerous than water cannon. “The chemicals in the spray could trigger certain allergic reactions and it could complicate things for a person who is suffering from asthma. It could also affect eyes, ear and the respiratory system,” said Dr Vinod.
Youth Congress leader Thampi Subramanian said he would would approach the state human rights commission against the government’s plan.

“Water cannon itself is unbearable while studies have proved sprays like capsi can severely affect health,” said Thampi.

A report published jointly by Physicians of Human Rights and International Network of Civil Liberties Organisations says the spray made from capsaicin may also potentially include toxic chemicals such as alcohol, halogenated hydrocarbons and propellants such as freon. Such combinations make it difficult to treat exposures.

Though many countries have restricted the possession and use of capsispray, it is unregulated in most countries.And the attack can be fatal. The American Civil Liberties Union found 26 deaths due to capsaicin spraying during a two-year period. The union noted death is more likely if the victim is restrained.

TAGS
Kerala Police Kerala capsispray Kerala riot control Kerala violent protests
