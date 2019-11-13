Walayar sisters' death case: Victims' mother approaches Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mother of two minor girls, who were found dead in Walayar, on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the order of Palakkad special court (POCSO Act) acquitting all the accused in the case.

The elder child, aged 13, was found dead on January 13, 2017, and the younger child, aged nine, died 52 days later. There were five accused in the case and a separate chargesheets were filed against each accused. However, they were acquitted.

The petitioner submitted that the court acquitted the accused persons, who were charge-sheeted for rape and abetment of suicide, disbelieving eyewitness accounts. The trial court dealt with the case in a most casual manner and it failed to take an active role in the trial process to ensure that a fair trial was conducted, the plea stated.